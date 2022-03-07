×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: South Korea | Election | Rally Attack

South Korean Ruling Party Leader Attacked During Rally

South Korean Ruling Party Leader Attacked During Rally

Monday, 07 March 2022 03:01 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The chairman of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party was assaulted on Monday by a man wielding a hammer-like object during a rally for presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, days ahead of the country's elections.

Song Young-gil was being treated for stitches at a nearby hospital in the capital Seoul, but appeared to have avoided serious injury.

Lee Jin-woo, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Policy Agency, said officers were questioning the unidentified attacker in his 70s who was detained at the scene.

Videos taken by witnesses and posted on social media show the elderly man – wearing a brimmed hat and traditional Korean hanbok garb – sneaking up behind Song and hitting him several times with what appeared to be a hammer wrapped in a plastic bag before being tackled by people nearby.

Park Min-soo, a Democratic Party official, said Song received four to five stitches and will likely remain at the hospital overnight. The Severance Hospital, which was treating Song, refused to release information about his health conditions, citing privacy issues.

The party released a statement saying it strongly condemns the attack on Song, calling such actions a “serious threat to democracy.”

Yoon Suk Yeol, the conservative opposition candidate who locked in a tight and bitter race with Lee Jae-myung ahead of Wednesday’s vote, issued a statement on Facebook wishing for Song’s quick recovery.

“Any action of violence that disrupts an election cannot be justified,” said Yoon.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The chairman of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party was assaulted on Monday by a man wielding a hammer-like object during a rally for presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, days ahead of the country's elections.Song Young-gil was being treated for stitches at a nearby...
South Korea,Election,Rally Attack
241
2022-01-07
Monday, 07 March 2022 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved