South Africa Seeks Extension of Trump Tariff Deadline to Pursue Trade Deal

South Africa has asked for more time to negotiate a trade deal with President Donald Trump's administration before his higher tariff regime goes into effect on July 9, Pretoria's trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Trump imposed a 31% tax on U.S. imports from South Africa in April as part of his global "reciprocal" tariffs, before pausing their application for 90 days to allow for negotiations.

South Africa aims to secure a trade deal that would exempt some of its key exports from the tariffs, including autos, auto parts, steel, and aluminum. It has offered to buy liquefied natural gas from the United States in exchange.

It is also seeking a maximum tariff application of 10% as a worst-case scenario, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement.

South African officials met with Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa Connie Hamilton in Luanda last week, and learned that the U.S. was developing a template to use for its engagements with African countries, the statement said.

"In view of this development...African countries, including South Africa, have advocated for the extension of the 90-day deadline to enable countries to prepare their proposed deals in accordance with the new template," it said.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. is South Africa's second-largest bilateral trading partner after China. In addition to car parts and other manufactured goods, South Africa exports agricultural products to the U.S. and stands to lose about 35,000 jobs in the citrus industry if the tariffs take effect.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa first presented the proposed trade deal during his visit to the White House in May, when Trump confronted him with false claims of a "genocide" against whites in South Africa. Ramaphosa later said constructive discussions had followed.

"We urge South African industry to exercise strategic patience and not take decisions in haste, and that government will continue to use every avenue to engage the U.S. government to find amicable solutions," said Trade Minister Parks Tau.