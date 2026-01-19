WATCH TV LIVE

School Bus Crash in South Africa Kills at Least 12 Children, Police Say

Monday, 19 January 2026 07:01 AM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck collided with a school minibus in South Africa's Gauteng province, killing at least 12 children, authorities said Monday.

Preliminary reports indicated 11 schoolchildren died at the scene, with one additional child succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.

The private vehicle was transporting students to various primary schools and high schools in the southwest of Johannesburg on Monday when the incident occurred around 7 a.m., according to authorities

