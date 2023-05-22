×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south africa ramaphosa porn images arrest

South Africa: Man Arrested for Porn Images with President's Face Superimosed on Them

Monday, 22 May 2023 10:00 AM EDT

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police said Monday they have arrested a man for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them.

The man will appear in court in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, which relates to unlawfully accessing or processing computer data.

The 34-year-old distributed the images to police officers and to the public on social media, police said.

Police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase told news website TimesLive that the investigation started in May when the images were first distributed. The man was traced to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, where he was arrested.

Pornography is legal in South Africa, although its distribution is restricted.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- South African police said Monday they have arrested a man for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them.The man will appear in court in the capital, Pretoria, on...
south africa ramaphosa porn images arrest
131
2023-00-22
Monday, 22 May 2023 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved