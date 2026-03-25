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South Africa Arrests 12 Senior Police Officers on Suspicion of Corruption

South Africa Arrests 12 Senior Police Officers on Suspicion of Corruption

Wednesday, 25 March 2026 07:00 AM EDT

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African anti-graft investigators have arrested 12 senior police officers on allegations of corruption and fraud, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The officers appeared later in a court in the capital, Pretoria.

The arrests come while an inquiry continues into allegations of high-ranking corruption in the South African police. The inquiry was ordered by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also suspended the police minister last year.

A second inquiry by Parliament is also looking at claims that senior police officers had corrupt relationships with alleged crime bosses and in some cases allegedly received money from them for favors.

The arrest of the 12 officers relates to an allegedly corrupt contract to provide health and well-being services to police officers, the National Prosecuting Authority’s anti-corruption investigative unit said in a statement. It said a 13th person, the director of a company, was also arrested.

The police officers made their first court appearance on Wednesday alongside Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, the owner of the Medicare24 company that was awarded the contract, who is suspected of links to organized crime.

Matlala is currently being held in a maximum-security prison on unrelated charges of attempted murder.

All the officers submitted affidavits in support of their bail applications and prosecutors indicated to the Pretoria Magistrates Court that they would not be opposing their bail.

Some of the officers arrested were part of the bid committee that evaluated and awarded the contract and prosecutors alleged on Wednesday that they should have disqualified the company’s application.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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South African antigraft investigators have arrested 12 senior police officers on allegations of corruption and fraud, prosecutors said Wednesday.The officers appeared later in a court in the capital, Pretoria.The arrests come while an inquiry continues into allegations of...
south africa police corruption arrest contract crime
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2026-00-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 07:00 AM
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