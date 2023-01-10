×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: South Africa | Military

Video Shows Soldiers Tossing Bodies on Fire in Mozambique

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 09:01 AM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday.

The soldiers are part of the mission deployed by the 16-nation regional bloc of southern African countries to fight Islamic extremists who have waged terror against communities in northern Mozambique.

The insurgency in Mozambique has been blamed for more than 3,000 deaths since 2017, with more than 800,000 people displaced and more than 1 million in need of food aid, according to the U.N. World Food Program.

The video shows unidentified members of the mission burning a pile of rubble including furniture and utensils and throwing one body on it while another body lay on the burning trash.

At least one soldier wearing a military uniform with a South African flag is seen holding his rifle in one hand and filming the incident on a cell phone with the other.

The incident is believed to have taken place in November last year.

The spokesman for the South African National Defense Force, Brig. Gen. Mokoena Mahapa, described the incident as a “despicable act," saying it was against the law of armed conflict and that the mission's force commander is investigating.

“The SANDF does not condone in any way the acts committed in the video and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book,” Mahapa said.

He said South African soldiers on the mission are part of a combined force and fall under the mission's command and control.

“South Africa only supports their mission logistically,” Mahapa said.

About 600 South African soldiers have been in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region since October 2021 as part of the regional force of about 1,000 troops which also includes Angola, Botswana, Tanzania, Malawi, Lesotho and Zambia.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday.The soldiers are part of the mission...
South Africa,Military
311
2023-01-10
Tuesday, 10 January 2023 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved