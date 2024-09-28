WATCH TV LIVE

17 People Have Been Killed in 2 Mass Shootings in the Same Town in South Africa

Saturday, 28 September 2024 08:00 AM EDT

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday.

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement. The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

The shootings took place Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


