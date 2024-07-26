WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south africa libyans military camp arrested

95 Libyan Nationals Arrested in South Africa at Suspected Secret Military Training Camp

Friday, 26 July 2024 07:00 AM EDT

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police said Friday they have arrested 95 Libyan nationals on suspicion of receiving training at a secret military camp in the north of the country.

Police raided the camp at a farm in White River in the Mpumalanga province, about 360 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Johannesburg.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a post on the social media site X that the Libyans stated they were entering the country on study visas to train as security guards but police investigations suggest they have received military training.

The Newzroom Afrika TV news channel broadcast pictures of the site of the arrests, showing a military-style camp with green tents.

Police said the operation to arrest the Libyans and close down the camp began two days ago. The site appeared to have been converted into an illegal military training base, police said.

“The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities,” Mpumalanga acting provincial commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said in a statement.

__

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South African police said Friday they have arrested 95 Libyan nationals on suspicion of receiving training at a secret military camp in the north of the country.Police raided the camp at a farm in White River in the Mpumalanga province, about 360 kilometers (220 miles)...
south africa libyans military camp arrested
181
2024-00-26
Friday, 26 July 2024 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved