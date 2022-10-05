×
Tags: South Africa | German Tourist Killed

South African Police Search for Suspects in Tourist Killing

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 10:00 AM EDT

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least three “people of interest” have been identified by South African police investigating the killing of a German tourist by gunmen.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the site of the killing Wednesday where he said that authorities are searching for the suspects identified in their probe.

“We are working to find out how far we have gone with them. So we believe that we will be able to crack the case very, very soon,” he told reporters.

The tourist was fatally shot Monday afternoon near an entrance to Kruger National Park, South Africa’s largest game reserve in Mpumalanga province. He was driving a vehicle carrying three other travelers when it was attacked near the Numbi entrance to the park. He was shot after locking the car doors when the gunmen demanded that he unlock them, according to the police.

The vehicle reversed for a few meters until it came to a halt after hitting a wall, but the suspects sped off without taking any belongings from their victims, according to the police.

The killing has sparked concerns about South Africa's tourism, of which Kruger Park and the country’s wildlife reserves are a significant part.

The government condemned the killing, maintaining that South Africa is still a safe travel destination.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
