×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: South Africa | Cape Town | Art Installation

Suspended Sculpture Transforms Cape Town Museum's Atrium

Suspended Sculpture Transforms Cape Town Museum's Atrium

Friday, 16 September 2022 06:02 AM EDT

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Moody, brooding and floating, Malagasy artist Joel Andrianomearisoa's "The Five Continents of All Our Desires” is transforming the towering atrium of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town.

Malagasy's sculptures in black silk paper are suspended in the museum's multi-story central atrium. The constructions form a massive, slowly moving mobile that suggests geographical archipelagos and play off the building's massive concrete curving walls.

The structure originally served as grain silos at Cape Town's port, and the museum was created by scooping out several of the interior walls and this installation was made specifically for the atrium.

“It is a revelation and honor to host an artwork of this scale and ambition, Koyo Kouoh. the Zeitz Museum's executive director and chief curator said in a statement about “The Five Continents.” "To hold, to speak, to listen and to love — sentiments and values that echo our mission are brought center stage with this incredible work.”

The site-specific installation the museum commissioned from Andrianomearisoa includes a sound element and the artist's drawings.

Andrianomearisoa, born in 1977, works in Madagascar and France. In 2019, he represented Madagascar at the Venice Biennale and his work has been exhibited in the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and at the Pompidou museum in Paris (2005).

His work is also in The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York and the Collection Yavarhoussen in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

“The Five Continents of All Our Desires” will be on show in Cape Town until June 25, 2023.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Moody, brooding and floating, Malagasy artist Joel Andrianomearisoa's "The Five Continents of All Our Desires" is transforming the towering atrium of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town.Malagasy's sculptures in black silk paper are suspended in the...
South Africa,Cape Town,Art Installation
254
2022-02-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 06:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved