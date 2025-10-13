Bus Crash in South Africa Kills at Least 42 People

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 42 people were killed in a bus crash in a mountainous region of northern South Africa, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened Sunday on the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt, around 400 kilometers north of the capital, Pretoria.

The Limpopo provincial government said in a statement the bus was believed to be carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were traveling to their home countries. The provincial government didn’t immediately say how many people were injured.