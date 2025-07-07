South Africa: BRICS Is Push for Reformed Multi-Lateralism, Nothing More

South Africa's foreign ministry spokesperson said the BRICS group should be seen as a push for "reformed multi-lateralism, nothing more," after U.S. President Donald Trump accused BRICS of "anti-American policies" and threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with it.

"BRICS's objectives are primarily about creating a more balanced and inclusive global order that better reflects the economic and political realities of the 21st century," South African foreign ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told Reuters.