WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south africa | brics | multi lateralism | trump

South Africa: BRICS Is Push for Reformed Multi-Lateralism, Nothing More

Monday, 07 July 2025 07:01 AM EDT

South Africa's foreign ministry spokesperson said the BRICS group should be seen as a push for "reformed multi-lateralism, nothing more," after U.S. President Donald Trump accused BRICS of "anti-American policies" and threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with it.

"BRICS's objectives are primarily about creating a more balanced and inclusive global order that better reflects the economic and political realities of the 21st century," South African foreign ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told Reuters.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Africa's foreign ministry spokesperson said the BRICS group should be seen as a push for "reformed multi-lateralism, nothing more," after U.S. President Donald Trump accused BRICS of "anti-American policies" and threatened...
south africa, brics, multi lateralism, trump
75
2025-01-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved