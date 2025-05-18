WATCH TV LIVE

Suicide Attacker in Somali Capital Kills 13 at a Military Recruitment Center

Sunday, 18 May 2025 01:00 PM EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A suicide bomber in the Somali capital on Sunday targeted young recruits waiting to register at a military camp, killing at least 13 and wounding 21 others, witnesses said.

Mogadishu has been repeatedly targeted by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which has waged an insurgency for over a decade. The group frequently attacks military and government sites as part of its effort to impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

“There was a loud explosion, and immediately people began running in all directions. Bodies were everywhere,” said Abdulkadir Hassan Mohamed, a tuk-tuk driver who witnessed the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A soldier identified only as Hussein, who was part of the camp’s guard unit, told The Associated Press that many young recruits were waiting patiently in line.

"The explosion was devastating. I saw many casualties. The attacker disguised himself as a recruit before blowing himself up,” he said.

He said the dead included five civilian passers-by.

A similar attack in July 2023 at the Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy in Mogadishu killed 25 soldiers and wounded 70. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for that attack.

