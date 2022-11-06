×
5 Killed in Attack at Somali Military Training Camp

Sunday, 06 November 2022 02:00 AM EST

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Military officers in Somalia say at least five people were killed and 11 others wounded when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the front gate of a military training camp in Mogadishu on Saturday evening.

The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack at the camp that has been targeted multiple times in the past.

Gen. Odawa Yusuf, chief of Somalia’s defense forces, told state media the bomber had been pretending to be a recruit at the General Dhaga-Badan military training camp in Wadajir district.

A military officer, Abdirahman Ali, told The Associated Press that “there were some fatalities for both the civilians walking along the street and the recruits.”

The camp is located near the large Turkish military base in Somalia.

Sunday, 06 November 2022 02:00 AM
