×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Somalia | Attack

Somalia Says Al-Shabab Group Attacks Capital's Outskirts

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 02:00 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s government says the al-Shabab extremist group has launched an early morning attack against police and checkpoints on the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu.

There is no immediate word on the number of deaths following Wednesday's reported assault.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often targets Mogadishu, and the United Nations and other international observers have warned that the group would take advantage of Somalia’s current election crisis to launch more attacks.

National elections have been delayed for more than a year.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Somalia's government says the al-Shabab extremist group has launched an early morning attack against police and checkpoints on the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu.There is no immediate word on the number of deaths following Wednesday's reported assault.The...
Somalia,Attack
82
2022-00-16
Wednesday, 16 February 2022 02:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved