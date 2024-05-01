WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: solomon islands prime minister jeremiah manale

Solomon Islands Lawmakers Elect Former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale as New Prime Minister

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 10:00 PM EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands lawmakers on Thursday chose former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale as the new prime minister of the South Pacific island nation that has grown closer to China in recent years.

The withdrawal of pro-Beijing former Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare from the contest to remain head of the government made way for Manale as their party's candidate in an indication the country could follow a similar direction.

The prime minister was chosen in a secret ballot of 49 lawmakers who won general elections on April 17.

Governor General David Vunagi said Manale received 31 votes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


