Israel: 18 Soldiers Hurt in Golan Heights

Israel's military said on Sunday 18 of its soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, when a drone struck their position in the occupied Golan Heights, which border Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement the strike happened earlier on Sunday. It said since then that it had struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon with airstrikes and artillery fire.

Fighting between the IDF and Lebanon's Hezbollah has been escalating, after it was triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.