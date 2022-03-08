Ukraine: Ship That Attacked Snake Island 'Destroyed'

One of the two Russian ships that attacked Snake Island at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine has been "destroyed" near the port of Odessa, according to Ukraine.

The Vasily Bykov, a large patrol "corvette" was one of the ships that approached as they radioed to soldiers on the tiny island in the Black Sea on Feb. 24.

An audio clip went viral of the exchange that began, "This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed."

The Ukrainians replied, "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

It was initially thought they had been killed, but the Ukrainian navy confirmed four days later that the 13 soldiers had actually been captured alive by the Russians.

According to The Times of London, the Vasily Bykov was hit during a firefight on Monday. Video from the Ukrainian navy shows rocket exchange, along with audio of two men discussing whether they had hit the ship.

"We f***ing hit them," one says, followed by the other man, who repeats the words of the Ukrainian soldier on the viral video: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

The ship was hit either by a missile fired from Ukrainian territory or by naval forces defending the port, The Times said.

"Ship was destroyed, it is confirmed," a Ukrainian military source told the paper.

The Ukrainian navy also is reported to have said units defending Odessa had "struck an enemy ship" and that "The enemy has retreated again," according to the New York Post.