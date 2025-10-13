WATCH TV LIVE

Fast Trains Collide in Slovakia, Injuring Dozens, with 2 in Critical Condition

Monday, 13 October 2025 08:01 AM EDT

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Two fast trains collided in eastern Slovakia on Monday, injuring dozens of passengers, including two in critical condition, officials said.

The crash occurred near the town of Rožňava shortly after 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), the Slovak Railways said.

Slovak police said that about 80 passengers were estimated to be onboard, but didn't immediately offer more details.

Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok said two of the injured were in critical condition while the other injuries weren't serious.

Images from the collision showed the front part of one engine badly damaged, while the other train derailed.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. Šutaj Eštok suggested human error might be to blame.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


