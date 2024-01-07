×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Slovenia trapped cave rain krizna jama

5 People Are Trapped in a Cave in Slovenia after Heavy Rainfall Causes Water Levels to Rise

Sunday, 07 January 2024 09:01 AM EST

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Five people are trapped in a cave in southwestern Slovenia, unable to leave because of high water levels caused by a heavy rainfall, authorities said on Sunday.

The group includes a family of three and two guides who have been stuck in the Krizna Jama cave since Saturday when water levels rose inside, blocking the way out.

Slovenian rescue teams say divers have reached the group, moved them to a safe spot envisaged for such emergencies, and set up a heated shelter where they will have to wait for water levels to drop.

All five people are fine, said Igor Benko, the head of Slovenia's Speleological Association.

The group entered early on Saturday for a tour of the 8-kilometer (5-mile) cave system with a chain of underground lakes. Visitors are allowed in only as part of guided tours.

Benko told the STA news agency it might take a few days for the passage to be safe again.

Currently, 35 cave rescuers and eight divers from all over Slovenia are involved in the rescue operation, assisted by 11 firefighters and members of the civil protection force, authorities said.

Krizna Jama is the fourth biggest known underground ecosystem in the world in terms of biodiversity, Slovenia's official STA news agency said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Five people are trapped in a cave in southwestern Slovenia, unable to leave because of high water levels caused by a heavy rainfall, authorities said on Sunday.The group includes a family of three and two guides who have been stuck in the Krizna Jama cave since Saturday...
Slovenia trapped cave rain krizna jama
212
2024-01-07
Sunday, 07 January 2024 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved