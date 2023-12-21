×
A Train in Slovenia Hits Maintenance Workers on the Tracks. 2 Were Killed and 4 Others Were Injured

Thursday, 21 December 2023 05:02 AM EST

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A passenger train on Wednesday struck a group of maintenance workers on the tracks, killing two of them and injuring four others, police said.

The collision happened near the southwestern town of Postojna at around 9 a.m., the official STA news agency said.

The report says the injured workers were seriously hurt. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Thursday, 21 December 2023 05:02 AM
