Slovenia Rationing Fuel Amid Iran War

Slovenia is temporarily limiting fuel purchases as the Central European country faces shortages at the pump during the Iran war.

Fueling at service stations has been restricted to 50 liters per day for private vehicles and 200 liters for companies and other priority users such as farmers, Prime Minister Robert Golob announced last Saturday.

Golob's announcement came one day before Slovenians headed to the polls.

With nearly all of the votes in the Sunday's election counted, Golob's Freedom Movement (GS) has garnered 29 parliamentary seats, one more than the right-leaning Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by populist former Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Either needs coalition partners to secure a working majority in the 90‑seat Parliament, making smaller parties potential kingmakers.

"Let me reassure you that there is enough fuel in Slovenia, the warehouses are full, and there will be no fuel shortages," said Golob when he made the announcement about fuel rationing.

The country has dealt with supply chain issues, panic buying, and foreigners taking advantage of Slovenia's relatively lower fuel costs leading to gas stations running out of fuel, the Slovenian newspaper Delo reported.

Gas stations in Croatia have also seen shortages, according to Delo.

The Slovenian government accused retailer Petrol — the largest Slovenian oil distribution company in which the state has a 32.3% stake — of failing to eliminate disruptions in fuel distribution and ordered an inquiry into possible violations in fuel trading and the management of critical infrastructure.

Slovenia is also demanding a meeting of Petrol's shareholders and requesting a special audit of the company's logistics operations.

The government also ordered the interior ministry to provide a report to law enforcement agencies over suspicion of criminal offenses by Petrol staff.

Petrol pushed back, saying in a statement that the problems at some sales points were solely the result of a sudden hike in demand.

"The company has a crisis coordination group that continuously monitors the situation and adjusts measures to stabilize supply," Petrol said.

Golob said the army would be called in to help retailers move supplies.

Reuters contributed to this report.