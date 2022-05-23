×
Tags: Slovenia | Government

Slovenia Names Liberal Leader Golob as PM Designate

Monday, 23 May 2022 03:01 PM

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's president on Monday formally appointed the leader of a liberal-green party that won last month's election as the country's new prime minister designate.

President Borut Pahor's announcement paves the way for the formation of a new government in Slovenia in the coming weeks.

Slovenian lawmakers are set to vote on the appointment of Robert Golob as the prime minister designate on Wednesday. A separate vote will be needed later to confirm Golob's government.

Golob, a former business executive and a newcomer in politics, has said he aims to have a coalition government in place by mid-June.

Golob's Freedom Movement won an overwhelming majority of seats at the April 24 vote, defeating the right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his Slovenian Democratic Party. Golob has promised to reform and modernize Slovenia's state institutions and boost social justice. His Freedom Movement is set to form an alliance with other center-left groups.

Jansa faced accusations that he turned the small European Union country toward right-wing populism while in office. He has also faced EU scrutiny over allegations of pressure on the media and the takeover of state institutions by loyalists. Jansa has denied the accusations.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


