Slovakia to Boycott Olympic Closing Over 'Degenerate' Display

Slovakia's leftist-populist government will boycott the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, citing an "insult" to Christianity and "degenerate decadence" of the opening ceremonies, Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba announced Monday, Breitbart reported.

Taraba revealed on social media Monday that he canceled his planned trip to France for the closing ceremony after an LGBTQ-themed skit sparked global outrage among Christians for a perceived depiction of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ.

"I was supposed to represent Slovakia at the closing ceremony, but this Olympics will be forever remembered as a repulsive symbol of degenerate decadence," Taraba said. He added that the organizers "abused the beauty of sport and turned it into progressive political theater."

Taraba, covering some responsibilities following a failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico in May, emphasized his decision not to attend the ceremony. "For that, I decided that I will not participate in the ceremony," he stated.

Taraba's Christian right-wing Slovak National Party is in a coalition with Fico's leftist-populist Direction-Social Democracy government. Fico's administration combines left-wing economic policies with strong nationalism and a rejection of globalist projects, such as opposing Ukraine's admission into NATO and the EU.

The Deputy Prime Minister criticized the Olympic organizers for insulting Christian symbols and promoting "an abomination for the world" through the presentation of "full LGBT ideology."

After the International Olympic Committee removed the opening ceremony video from YouTube, Taraba commented on X: "The International Olympic Committee is deleting the disgraceful opening ceremony from the Internet. The insults to Christianity and the presented decadence have reached such a level that they have offended the whole normal world, which understands the difference between culture and garbage."

Global Christian leaders echoed Taraba's sentiments. Catholic Bishop Robert Barron described the drag queen scene as a "gross, flippant mockery" of a "very central moment in Christianity."

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, attempted to defuse the controversy by claiming the similarities to the Last Supper were coincidental. Jolly said his real aim was to create a "great pagan festival," not offend religious sensibilities.