WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: slovak | pm | robert fico | Assassination | terrorist | extremists

Slovak PM Fico Has CT Scan Amid Assassination Attempt Recovery

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 08:40 AM EDT

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent a follow-up abdominal CT scan and remains conscious and communicative, doctors treating him said Tuesday, as he recovers from being hit by four bullets in an assassination attempt last week.

"At the same time, further actions are being taken to improve his health condition," the hospital in the central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica said in a statement.

Wednesday's attack, the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years, underscored deep political divisions in Slovak society.

Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said Sunday that Fico's life was no longer in immediate danger, although his condition was still too serious for him to be moved to a hospital in the capital Bratislava.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on Sunday an investigation team had been set up, which would look into whether the suspect had acted alone as initially believed.

The 71-year-old suspect, identified by prosecutors as Juraj C., is a former shopping mall security guard and author of three collections of poetry.

Investigators will seek to determine whether he was part of a group of people who had encouraged one another to carry out an assassination, Estok said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent a follow-up abdominal CT scan and remains conscious and communicative, doctors treating him said Tuesday, as he recovers from being hit by four bullets in an assassination attempt last week.
slovak, pm, robert fico, Assassination, terrorist, extremists
201
2024-40-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 08:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved