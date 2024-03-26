×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: singapore | ship | baltimore | bridge | collapse | transportation | shipping

Singapore Cooperating With US on Baltimore Bridge Incident

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 07:48 AM EDT

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Tuesday said it was in contact with the U.S coastguard and the management company of a Singapore-registered ship involved in a bridge collapse incident in Baltimore.

"As the flag state, MPA will provide full cooperation to the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigations," it said in a statement. "MPA will also be investigating the incident."

It said there were 22 crew aboard the Dali at the time of the incident.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Tuesday said it was in contact with the U.S coastguard and the management company of a Singapore-registered ship involved in a bridge collapse incident in Baltimore.
singapore, ship, baltimore, bridge, collapse, transportation, shipping
77
2024-48-26
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved