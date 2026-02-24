WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sierra leone guinea border dispute

Sierra Leone Says Security Force Members Apprehended by Guinea's Military Following Border Incursion

Sierra Leone Says Security Force Members Apprehended by Guinea's Military Following Border Incursion

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 01:00 PM EST

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Sierra Leone's government on Tuesday said that several members of a security team, including an officer, were apprehended and transported over the border by members of Guinea's military.

For more than two decades, the West African countries have been involved in a border dispute that stemmed from the Sierra Leonean civil war between 1991 and 2002. Sierra Leone's government had invited Guinea to help defend its eastern borders during the war, but the Guinean troops didn't completely withdraw after the war.

Last year, the Guinean military entered a mineral-rich border town in Sierra Leone, sparking regional concerns.

The latest incident, according to a statement by the Sierra Leonean government, happened on Monday at the border town of Kalieyereh in Falaba district, where it said members of its armed forces and police were working on “making bricks for the construction of a border post and accommodation facility” for the border post.

The weapons and ammunition of the apprehended members of the security team were also taken, the government said. The statement didn't provide an exact number of how many people were taken into Guinea.

The “government is actively engaging through established diplomatic and security channels to confirm their location and secure their safe and unconditional release,” the statement said.

Guinean authorities didn’t immediately comment on the incident.

Sierra Leone said its national flag was hoisted in the town in which the incident on Monday incident, and the territory is recognized as belonging to Sierra Leone.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Sierra Leone's government on Tuesday said that several members of a security team, including an officer, were apprehended and transported over the border by members of Guinea's military.For more than two decades, the West African countries have been involved in a border...
sierra leone guinea border dispute
247
2026-00-24
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved