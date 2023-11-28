×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sierra leone failed coup freetown military government arrests

Attacks on Sierra Leone Barracks and Prisons Were Failed Coup, Minister Says, as 13 Arrested

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:01 AM EST

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The attacks Sunday on Sierra Leone’s main military barracks and prisons are a failed coup attempt and have resulted in the arrest of 13 military officers, the government’s spokesman said Tuesday.

The attackers attempted to “overthrow the elected government of Sierra Leone,” Information Minister Chernor Bah said as he briefed reporters about the early-morning attack that took security forces and residents by surprise in the usually peaceful capital city of Freetown.

“Thirteen military officers are currently in custody and one other civilian … in this incident we are now calling a failed coup,” Bah said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The attacks Sunday on Sierra Leone's main military barracks and prisons are a failed coup attempt and have resulted in the arrest of 13 military officers, the government's spokesman said Tuesday.The attackers attempted to "overthrow the elected government of Sierra Leone,"...
sierra leone failed coup freetown military government arrests
98
2023-01-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved