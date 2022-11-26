×
Tags: short range | drone | china | xi jinping

China Unveils New Weapon System Targeting Drones

China's President Xi Jinping. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 26 November 2022 11:45 AM EST

Chinese arms makers earlier this month unveiled at the Zhuhai air show new weaponry known as SHORAD systems, or short-range air-defense systems capable of tracking low-flying targets, such as drones.

According to the South China Morning Post, the weapon systems has been prioritized under China's President Xi Jinping.

One of the main attractions of the weapons expo was the Type 625E AA Gun Missile Integrated Weapon System, which sits on an 8x8 truck frame.

According to the Eurasian Times, the system, which has been "independently developed" by two state-owned arms suppliers, China South Industries Group Corporation and China North Industries Group Corporation, looks plainly similar to the recently deployed American Stryker IM-SHORAD system, developed by General Dynamics and Leonardo DRS for the US Army.

Saturday, 26 November 2022 11:45 AM
