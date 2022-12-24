×
Tags: shinzo abe | prosecution | tetsuya yamagami | japan

Japan Prosecutors to Indict Suspected Abe Assassin - Kyodo

Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is transferred from the Nara Nishi police station for psychiatric examination in Nara on July 25, 2022. (Jiji Press/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 24 December 2022 01:20 PM EST

Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.

The decision follows psychiatric examination of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old.

Abe was killed with a handmade gun during an election campaign in July.

Yamagami's detention for mental examination will end on January 10, and Nara prosecutors will likely indict him by January 13, according to Kyodo. The prosecutors were not immediately available for comment on Saturday. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


