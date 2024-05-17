Parents of Slain Israeli Shani Louk Reunited With Daughter

A photo of Shani Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck driving through the streets of Gaza reverberated throughout the world and exposed the depths of the atrocities committed by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

Louk was among three killed by Hamas whose bodies were recovered by Israeli troops on Friday in the Gaza city of Rafah. Hours later, Shani Louk's parents were reunited with their daughter.

"The body that we have now is complete and beautiful and looks like she's alive actually," her father Nissim Louk told the New York Post, adding the condition of her body was "a miracle."

Shani Louk, 23, was attending the Nova music festival when Hamas terrorists murdered her. Hamas killed 364 people at the festival, the Post reported. Hamas massacred at least 1,200 Israelis that day and took about 250 others hostage. Shani Louk was confirmed dead weeks later following initial reports that she might have survived.

The photograph of her in the back of the pickup truck became one of the most haunting images of the attack.

"I think she'd been in one of the tunnels which was very, very cold … that's why the body is complete and beautiful, and the skin is still the same color, you still see the tattoos, it's amazing," Nissim Louk said.

The other bodies recovered were Amit Buskila, 28, and Yitzhak Gelernter, 57. Israel Defense Forces confirmed the three were murdered by Hamas at the music festival and their corpses were taken to Gaza.

Nearly half of the hostages taken by Hamas were returned during a cease-fire in November, but the fate of the remaining hostages, including Americans, is unknown.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military and reaffirmed his commitment to returning all of the hostages to their families. "We will bring back all our hostages, whether they are alive or dead," he said in a statement.

Shani Louk's mother Ricarda Louk told the Post the family is happy their daughter's body has been returned so that a proper funeral can be held.

"The army came and told us that the body of Shani was found and brought back to Israel … we're happy that she's back and can bury her properly," she said. "So, we feel she is always with us. We feel her. She is happy to come back to Israel and close the circle. I'm happy to have her close by."