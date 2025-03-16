Shakespeare Museum Goes Woke to Erase Identity

The museum, or house, where William Shakespeare was born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, will be "decolonizing" from its Western identity in favor of a more multicultural atmosphere, the Daily Mail reported.

"The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is taking a community-led approach to explore the continued impact of Empire on our collections. Critically reflecting on how items have been acquired, interpreted and accessed today. This will better inform current and future interpretation and collections management practice, as we look to explore the process of decolonising our collections and our organisational practice, helping to create a more inclusive museum experience," the museum — Shakespeare's Birthplace Trust — wrote under the heading of the Esmee Fairbairn Project.

The Esmee Fairbairn Foundation is an organization that finances projects to promote "diversity, equity, and inclusion."

As part of the project, the museum also noted, "People accessing our collections may encounter language or depictions that are racist, sexist, homophobic, or otherwise harmful. Some descriptions may have been written by staff, others may have originated from the individuals and organisations that created the records.

"At [Shakespeare Birthplace Trust] collections we are currently implementing practices that seek to address offensive or harmful descriptions as a part of our cataloguing work."