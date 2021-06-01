×
Tags: Coronavirus | seychelles | covid | restrictions

Seychelles Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions as Cases Rise

Man getting vaccinated, Seychelles
A patient receives an injection of the 'Covishield'' coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India from a nurse at a hospital in the capital Victoria, Mahe Island, Seychelles Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP)

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 01:09 PM

Seychelles ordered all schools to close immediately on the islands of Praslin and La Digue and banned resorts from hosting residents from the main island of Mahe.

The measures were taken after a rise in cases on the two islands, the Indian Ocean archipelago’s health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its population than any other country, has been battling a surge in Covid-19 cases.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
