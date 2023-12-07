×
Seychelles Declares State of Emergency after Explosion amid Destructive Flooding

Thursday, 07 December 2023 07:01 AM EST

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Authorities in Seychelles declared a state of emergency Thursday after a blast at an explosives store caused “massive damage” in an industrial area also facing flooding amid heavy rainfall, according to the presidency.

The blast happened overnight in the Providence area of Mahe, the largest and most populous island of the Seychelles. Providence is located 710 kilometers (441 miles) from Victoria, the Seychelles capital.

“Everyone is being asked to stay at home,” the presidency said in a statement. “All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons traveling will be allowed free movement.”

Emergency services were at work in the area, the statement said. There was no immediate word on any casualties from the blast.

Much of East Africa is getting heavy rainfall that has caused deadly flooding.

Hundreds have died across the region and millions have been displaced since the heavy rains began in late October.

Other East African countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, have been hit by raging floods made worse by the El Niño phenomenon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


