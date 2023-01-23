Russia's Lavrov: Conflict With West 'Almost a Real War'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that conflict between Moscow and the West could no longer be defined as a "hybrid war," but was closer to a real one, as he blasted the West for sending billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv.

Lavrov also said Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled."

However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit to South Africa, also said Russia still faced problems exporting its own agricultural products.