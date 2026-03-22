Serbia's Vucic Visits UAE in Sign of Solidarity

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made an unplanned but significant visit Sunday to Abu Dhabi, where he met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to express Serbia's solidarity with the United Arab Emirates.

The trip comes amid escalating regional tensions as the war enters its fourth week, with the UAE receiving the brunt of Iran's attacks.

"In a several-hour, unplanned but important visit to the United Arab Emirates, I expressed the strongest condemnation of the attacks on the UAE, along with full solidarity of Serbia with the friendly people of the Emirates in these difficult and concerning circumstances," Vucic said in a statement following the meeting.

His visit comes as the UAE has faced a series of security threats during the regional conflict, including missile and drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure such as oil facilities, airports, and urban centers.

While Emirati air defenses have intercepted many of these attacks, several incidents have underscored the vulnerability of even the most advanced economies in the Gulf.

Civilian areas have also been placed on heightened alert, disrupting daily life and raising concerns about wider spillover effects of instability in the region.

Vucic is the first European leader to travel to the UAE since the escalation began.

Analysts say the visit highlights Serbia's intention to play a visible diplomatic role beyond Europe while reinforcing ties with key international partners.

During the talks, Vucic and the sheikh discussed not only the current security situation, but also the long-standing bilateral relationship between Serbia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Serbian president emphasized that cooperation spans investments, energy, infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

"At a time when the Middle East is facing serious challenges, it is important to clearly show support for our friends, but also responsibility in seeking a path toward peace and stability," Vucic said.

Serbia has in recent years positioned itself as one of the UAE's strongest partners in Europe, benefiting from Emirati investments in large-scale development projects and strategic sectors.

At the same time, Belgrade has cultivated close ties with Israel, making it a key partner on the continent.

This dual alignment reflects Serbia's broader foreign policy strategy of maintaining balanced relationships across regions.

Vucic noted that the foundation of Serbia-UAE relations lies in "mutual trust, respect, and concrete results," adding that both sides are committed to deepening cooperation despite global uncertainty.

He also expressed gratitude for the UAE's continued support and willingness to pursue joint initiatives even during times of crisis.

The Serbian leader described the welcome he received as a sign of "great respect" for Serbia, highlighting that the sheikh personally welcomed and saw him off at the airport.

"In such challenging times, it is important to have friends who understand the gravity of the moment, as well as the importance of peace, stability, and cooperation for the future of our peoples," Vucic said.