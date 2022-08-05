×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Senegal | Casamance Rebels

Senegal Signs Peace Accord with Separatist Rebels

Friday, 05 August 2022 02:00 PM EDT

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's government has signed a peace agreement with separatist rebels from the southern Casamance region that aims to end more than four decades of conflict.

Senegal President Macky Sall announced the agreement, which was signed Thursday in Guinea Bissau between government officials and the Provisional Committee of Political and Combatant Wings of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance. It calls for the laying down of arms.

“I remain committed to the consolidation of lasting peace in Casamance," said Sall in his statement, thanking President Umaru Sisoko Embalo for his mediation of the accord.

The agreement aims to end more than 40 years of conflict in the Casamance region, located in the south of Senegal. Hundreds of military and civilian casualties have been recorded in this conflict. In March, the army launched a vast operation against the rebels which led to the destruction of several bases.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Senegal's government has signed a peace agreement with separatist rebels from the southern Casamance region that aims to end more than four decades of conflict. Senegal President Macky Sall announced the agreement, which was signed Thursday in Guinea Bissau between...
Senegal,Casamance Rebels
149
2022-00-05
Friday, 05 August 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved