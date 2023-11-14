×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sen. bernie sanders | saved | lives | gaza | humanitarian

Bernie Sanders: Save Lives in Gaza

Tuesday, 14 November 2023 07:50 AM EST

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says the humanitarian situation in Gaza must be addressed immediately "or thousands of people may die," following a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Sanders, a former Democrat presidential candidate, told reporters before Monday afternoon's meeting that "we have a horrendous situation" where Hamas started a war "by a barbaric attack" against innocent people in Israel, where some 1,200 people were killed. At least 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's response, "including many, many children," Sanders said.

"The goal now is to do everything we can to save lives – get the humanitarian aid in as quickly as possible," he said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres and Sanders discussed the situation in the Middle East, and the secretary-general briefed the senator on the U.N.’s humanitarian operations in the region. The U.N. chief has repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Sanders, who is an independent but caucuses with the Democrats, said he asked for the meeting with Guterres as Vermont’s senator, not as a representative of the Biden administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says the humanitarian situation in Gaza must be addressed immediately "or thousands of people may die," following a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
sen. bernie sanders, saved, lives, gaza, humanitarian
180
2023-50-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved