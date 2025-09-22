Treasury Sec. Bessent: US Will Sanction More Brazilian Officials If Necessary

The United States will impose sanctions on other Brazilian officials "if necessary," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday after Washington sanctioned the wife of the Brazilian judge who presided over the criminal case of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bessent warned Brazilian financial institutions that dealt with sanctioned individuals could also face sanctions.

Asked if other Brazilian officials could be sanctioned, Bessent told reporters, "If necessary, and any Brazilian financial institution that deals with sanctioned individuals, they should also consider those actions carefully."

Bessent, asked why Washington was going after the wife of the Brazilian judge, said, "There's no Clyde without Bonnie," a reference to a pair of American outlaws who traveled the U.S. during the Great Depression.