Ex-Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon Arrested by Police Investigating Governing Party's Finances

Sunday, 11 June 2023 10:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police investigating the finances of the governing Scottish National Party, British media said Sunday.

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was detained “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives,” the force said.

U.K. police do not name suspects until they are charged. The BBC and other media outlets identified the arrested woman as Sturgeon.

Several senior SNP figures have previously been arrested and questioned as part of the investigation. None has been charged.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


