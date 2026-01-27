Saudi Arabia's Islamist Pivot Raises Concerns in Israel, US

Israeli officials, Jewish organizations in the United States, and supporters of Israel are voicing mounting concern that Saudi Arabia might be reorienting its regional posture away from moderation and toward Islamist and Muslim Brotherhood-aligned forces — a shift that could carry significant consequences for U.S. allies and regional stability.

The unease follows a recent rise in antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric emanating from Saudi state-linked media and prominent Saudi voices, alongside what analysts describe as Riyadh's increasing alignment with countries and movements associated with political Islam.

The trend has unsettled groups that once viewed Saudi Arabia as a potential cornerstone of Arab-Israeli normalization and a counterweight to Iran.

In a sharply worded statement last week, the Anti-Defamation League said it was "alarmed" by the growing frequency of antisemitic messaging coming from Saudi commentators, journalists and religious figures.

According to the ADL, these voices have employed "openly antisemitic dog whistles" while promoting conspiracy theories about Israel and aggressively attacking the Abraham Accords — the normalization framework that has reshaped relations between Israel and several Arab states.

"This is harmful on many levels, diminishing the prospect of peaceful coexistence in the region and weakening regional initiatives promoting tolerance, understanding, and prosperity," the ADL said.

Other Jewish and pro-Israel organizations echoed similar concerns.

Reporting in Jewish Insider noted that Saudi Arabia has intensified its anti-Israel rhetoric amid a widening rift with the United Arab Emirates and growing cooperation with Turkey and Qatar — two regional powers closely associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist movements hostile to Israel.

The shift has disappointed U.S. advocacy groups that long viewed Saudi-Israeli normalization as a strategic prize.

While the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco signed the Abraham Accords in 2020, Saudi Arabia has yet to do so, and recent developments have led many observers to conclude that normalization is unlikely in the near term.

Former Israeli minister and deputy defense minister Ephraim Sneh warned in a recent Jerusalem Post column that Saudi Arabia's evolving posture represents a "dangerous change in the regional balance of power."

Sneh pointed to a Saudi airstrike on Emirati military equipment in Yemen as a particularly alarming signal — an unprecedented move between two Gulf Cooperation Council members that underscores deeper strategic tensions.

According to Gulf sources cited by Sneh, Riyadh has made a calculated decision to distance itself from more moderate Arab states, including Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, while drawing closer to the Turkey-Qatar axis.

That bloc, he noted, is ideologically aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood and includes Hamas among its affiliates.

"What happens if Saudi Arabia draws closer to that axis?" Sneh wrote. "It strengthens politically and potentially militarily. Other Arab states are hesitant to join the Abraham Accords, given Saudi Arabia's practical departure from this alliance."

For Israel and its supporters, the concern is compounded by Saudi Arabia's changing relationship with Iran.

Once a leading regional opponent of Tehran, Riyadh has in recent years softened its stance and called on Israel and the United States to avoid military confrontation with the Islamic Republic — even as Iran continues to support hostile proxies across the region.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is seeking access to some of the most advanced U.S. military technology, including the F-35 stealth fighter jet.

Critics argue that providing such capabilities to a regime perceived as drifting toward Islamist alignment could pose long-term risks if the kingdom's political trajectory shifts further.

"There is growing worry about what happens if a future Saudi government falls under more overt Islamist influence," one pro-Israel policy expert said privately.

"Highly advanced American weapons in that context could become a threat to U.S. allies, including Israel."

Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, suggested Riyadh might believe it can pursue a more Islamist-friendly line without consequences from Washington.

"It sends a signal to the Saudis that you could take more Islamist positions, and it won't hurt you with the United States," Makovsky told Jewish Insider, calling for a reassessment of U.S. engagement in the region.

Sneh, meanwhile, urged Israel to act decisively by strengthening coordination with moderate Arab partners, particularly Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE.

"A strong, moderate regional coalition is now extremely urgent," he wrote, warning that Israel cannot afford indifference to Riyadh's apparent shift.

Despite Saudi Arabia's ambitious internal modernization efforts, Sneh argued that long-term stability ultimately lies with moderate regional cooperation, not alignment with Muslim Brotherhood-inspired movements.

One of the first victims of Saudi's new posture might be the F-35 deal. Last year, President Donald Trump announced he approved the sale of 48 F-35s in a $5.3 billion deal for the most sophisticated plane in the U.S. Air Force.

But the sale requires approval of Congress, a high bar to clear considering the Saudi's current posture.