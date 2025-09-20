Saudi Arabia to Give Yemeni Government $368M

Saudi Arabia will provide about $368 million in economic support to the internationally recognized Yemeni government based in Aden, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The new grant will be given through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen with the aim of supporting the government's budget, the source said.

The administration in Aden has grappled with a weak currency and high prices since the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, triggering a decadelong civil war.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to reinstate its exiled government, and Yemen has since then been split between the internationally recognized government in Aden and a Houthi administration in Sanaa.

Riyadh has provided billions of dollars in aid and deposits to support the government in Aden, helping to shore up its finances and pay public-sector salaries.