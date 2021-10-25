Report: Direct Flight From Saudi Arabia to Israel Amid Normalization Talk

A direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel was expected to land Monday evening amid talk the Saudis could join the Abraham Accords, Israel's Kan pubcaster reported.

The Abraham Accords are a peace agreement reached in August 2020 between the United States, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. It marked the first public normalization of relations between an Arab country and Israel since that of Jordan in 1994.

Sudan and Morocco later joined the accords.

The flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was expected to land at Ben Gurion Airport, Kan pubcaster reported. The plane is owned by Emirati Royal Jet airline, i24 News said.

Axios recently reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not immediately reject normalization with Israel after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised the issue with him during a meeting last month.

Sources told Axios the crown prince listed the steps needed to make the move, including improving the relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Israel also would have to take action on the Palestinian issue if there were to be progress on normalization with Riyadh.

The Biden administration distanced itself from the Saudis over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the kingdom's broader human rights record, Axios reported.

Trump administration officials have said privately that they would have secured a deal with Saudi Arabia within a year if Trump had won a second term, Politico said. When they met during the transition, Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner urged Sullivan to push for a deal with the Saudis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met earlier this month in Washington, D.C., though neither country mentioned normalization with Israel in their public statements about the meeting, Axios said.

Blinken and Sullivan did discuss expanding the Abraham Accords in recent meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. A senior Israeli official briefed reporters after Lapid's visit that at least one country "definitely" would sign onto the accords in the next year, Axios reported.

Saudi Arabia would be the biggest regional player to join the Abraham Accords and possibly could persuade other Arab and Muslim countries to follow suit.

The Jerusalem Post reported the Biden administration was working to add Comoros, a Muslim-majority island country off the coast of eastern Africa, to the accords.