Symbolism and Smiles During the Stoning of the Devil Ritual at the Hajj

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — For some, the stoning of the devil ritual at the Hajj in Saudi Arabia marks a solemn moment, a complete submission to God. For others, it represents a victory over evil.

Subardi Abdulaha, from Indonesia, was one of more than 1.6 million pilgrims in Mina on Friday throwing pebbles at pillars with gusto.

“I’m doing the jamarat,” said Abdulaha, referring to the three vast concrete structures. He smiled and his eyes lit up. “I throw the stone as a symbol against Satan!”

Pilgrims had collected their pebbles overnight Thursday from Muzdalifah, an area located a few kilometers (miles) away from Arafat, a hill outside the city of Mecca with great spiritual significance. They must throw seven pebbles at each of the three pillars.

Mina is where Muslims believe the Prophet Ibrahim's faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail.

The devil appeared before Ibrahim three times, trying to dissuade him from obeying God. The prophet responded each time by throwing stones at the devil, driving him away.

Ibrahim was prepared to submit to the command, but God stayed his hand and spared his son. In the Christian and Jewish versions of the story, Abraham is ordered to kill his other son, Isaac.

The Eid al-Adha holiday, observed worldwide by Muslims and timed to coincide with the end of the Hajj, celebrates Ibrahim’s submission to God.

After the stoning ritual, men shaved their head and women trimmed their hair by a length of a fingertip. Those who could afford it sacrificed an animal.

Saudi officials were stationed throughout Mina to assist pilgrims, providing them with directions and distributing water to ease the strain of the heat. Temperatures reached a high of 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday.

Many pilgrims went to Mecca afterwards to circuit the Kaaba, the black, cube-shaped structure in the holy city, and walk between the hills of Safa and Marwah, completing the core rites of the Hajj.