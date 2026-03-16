Saudis Deny Crown Prince Pushed Trump for Harder Iran Strikes

A Saudi official disputed a New York Times report that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged President Donald Trump to intensify strikes on Iran as Operation Epic Fury, launched Feb. 28, enters its third week.

Since the United States and Israel launched the joint military operation against Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure, Tehran has retaliated with drone and ballistic missile strikes on several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia.

A senior Saudi diplomat told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya on Monday that Riyadh's foreign policy promotes peace and opportunities for regional stability, contradicting the Times report that the crown prince encouraged prolonging the conflict.

Al-Arabiya reported the kingdom's foreign policy also emphasized its right to take measures to protect its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and deter aggression, as recognized under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

Saudi Arabia was among Gulf states working to avert a military confrontation in the region and said publicly that it would not take part in any conflict.

Sources told Al-Arabiya that the kingdom remains firmly committed to supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes and strengthen security and stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia previously warned of the grave consequences of Iran's "continued violations of state sovereignty and the principles of international law," Al-Arabiya reported.

The kingdom also condemned "the brutal Iranian aggression and blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Gulf states and Jordan, affirming its full solidarity with and support for its sister nations and pledging to provide all possible assistance in any measures they take."

Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed warned that continued Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries represent a "dangerous escalation," according to Al-Arabiya.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability during a phone call, according to a statement from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"They also affirmed that the continued Iranian attack against the states of the GCC [the Gulf Cooperation Council] represent a dangerous escalation threatening the security and stability of the region," the statement said.