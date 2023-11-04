×
US Special Envoy: No Record of Hamas Blocking or Seizing Aid

Saturday, 04 November 2023 05:16 PM EDT

U.S. Special Envoy David Satterfield said on Saturday that U.S. officials had not been told that Hamas is blocking or diverting humanitarian aid flowing into the Gaza Strip amid shortages of food, medicine, and fuel.

Speaking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that those distributing aid in Gaza had not reported aid being diverted since trucks resumed crossing the Egypt-controlled Rafah gate on Oct. 21 after diplomatic wrangling to resume the flow.

Those in charge of the aid "do not report to us in this 10-day, 12-day period of assistance delivery interdiction of or seizure of goods by Hamas," he said.

Between 800,000 and 1 million people have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip, while 350,000 to 400,000 remain in the north of the enclave, Satterfield said. 

