US Pauses Some Russia Sanctions for Friday Summit

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a temporary license suspending certain sanctions on Russia to allow activities related to an upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Signed by the director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the authorization permits otherwise restricted dealings connected to the meeting through Aug. 20.

A Treasury spokesperson told CNN that most of the sanctioned Russian officials traveling to Alaska for the summit already had permission to enter the U.S. under previous exemptions. Similar waivers have been issued in the past for high-profile diplomatic visits, the spokesperson said.