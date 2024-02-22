×
Tags: sanctions | russia | ukraine | navalny

Top US Diplomat: 'Hundreds and Hundreds' of New Sanctions on Russia

Thursday, 22 February 2024 03:34 PM EST

A senior U.S. diplomat on Thursday said the United States will impose "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds" of sanctions against Russia in a new package marking the second anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said that some of the sanctions will target those responsible for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but most will hit "Putin's war machine" and close gaps in existing sanctions.

