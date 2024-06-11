WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sanctions | russia | g7

US Will Announce New Russian Sanctions, Export Controls at G7 Summit

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 04:29 PM EDT

The U.S. will announce new sanctions and export controls against Russia during the G7 summit in southern Italy later this week, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The U.S. and leaders of the nation's largest economies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Kirby said they would add a new set of "impactful" sanctions and export controls that target entities and networks helping Russia to fight its war.

"We're going to continue to drive up costs for the Russian war machine," Kirby said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.S. will announce new sanctions and export controls against Russia during the G7 summit in southern Italy later this week, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.The U.S. and leaders of the nation's largest economies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia...
sanctions, russia, g7
91
2024-29-11
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved