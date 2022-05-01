×
Russians Erect Statue of Lenin

Monument to Vladimir Denin and the flag of Donetsk People's Republic on the central square of the city
(Dmytro Tolmachov/Dreamstime)

By    |   Sunday, 01 May 2022 03:39 PM

Russians put up a monument of Vladimir Lenin in the central square of Novaya Kakhovka, a city in Kherson Oblast of southern Ukraine, according to local reports.

A statue "several meters high" was erected of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) Premier Lenin after being hauled in by truck, Suspilne Kherson reported.

Videos and photos of the truck carrying the large statue were shared on Telegram.

"While Ukraine is the first in the world to launch electronic passports, the orcs are restoring a monument to Lenin in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka," Ukraine Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov in a statement, according to the report.

"Hold on, dear ones, when these savages leave the territory of our country, there will be Leninfall 2.0."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


